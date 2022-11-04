Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Health: RSV cases high throughout Central Virginia

UVA Health
UVA Health
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health doctors say they are seeing an increase in RSV cases throughout Central Virginia.

They say this is bringing on an increase in doctor visits across the board, and it’s keeping the emergency department busy as well.

There is also a rise in the number of beds being filled at the UVA Children’s Hospital due to the respiratory problem.

“We’re taking some older kids who normally would stay in a pediatric bed, you know, a 16- or 17-year-old, to take care of them on an adult hospital bed so that we can make some room for younger kids coming in who need care for RSV,” Doctor Costi Sifri said.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, more than three-quarters of pediatric hospital beds and pediatric ICU beds are currently in use nationwide.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting
Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic
50th anniversary of 'The Waltons' celebrated
50th anniversary of ‘The Waltons’ celebrated
Unveiling historic marker
New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville
Louisa beats Albemarle
Friday Night Fury: High school football scores & highlights, October 28th

Latest News

AMPEL BioSolutions LLC
Charlottesville company creates early genetic test to predict heart disease
Legal Aid Justice Center
LAJC offering free help with Affordable Care Enrollment
UVA Cancer Center
UVA Cancer Center increasing access to CT scans for people at high-risk for lung cancer
Halloween Candy
UVA Doctors not concerned over poisoned Halloween candy, do have concerns about THC edibles