UVA Health: RSV cases high throughout Central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health doctors say they are seeing an increase in RSV cases throughout Central Virginia.

They say this is bringing on an increase in doctor visits across the board, and it’s keeping the emergency department busy as well.

There is also a rise in the number of beds being filled at the UVA Children’s Hospital due to the respiratory problem.

“We’re taking some older kids who normally would stay in a pediatric bed, you know, a 16- or 17-year-old, to take care of them on an adult hospital bed so that we can make some room for younger kids coming in who need care for RSV,” Doctor Costi Sifri said.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, more than three-quarters of pediatric hospital beds and pediatric ICU beds are currently in use nationwide.

