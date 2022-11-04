Powerball jackpot breaks record ahead of Saturday drawing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the Powerball jackpot hitting a new record high, people are getting ready to hear the lucky numbers, all in the hopes of winning big.

“We have never seen a jackpot this high before in any game, so in a way, we’re kind of in uncharted territory here and it’s very exciting,” Virginia Lottery Spokesperson John Hagerty said.

To win the jackpot, you have to match all five numbers and the Powerball. If you manage to win, here’s what you should do first.

“Before you jump up and down, before you scream and shout, sign the back of the ticket. That’s very important to establish you as the owner of that ticket,” Hagerty said.

After that, Hagerty says you should probably start making some important calls.

“You will need to put together a team, and we’re talking about a financial planner, a tax professional, very important. The tax implications for a prize like this are very important, and probably a lawyer as well,” Hagerty said.

You should also cash in your ticket sooner rather than later. Hagerty says tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. For Saturday’s Powerball, that’s May 4, 2023.

Jay Bartlow has lived in Charlottesville his entire life. He bought his ticket at Lucky 7 in the city, and he shared how he would spend the money if he won.

“A house out in the country, a German shepherd, and probably the rest- oh, and help with a lot of charity donations,” Bartlow said.

Tickets are $2 each and can be bought online or in stores.

The cutoff to buy tickets for this drawing is 10 o’clock on Saturday night. The winning numbers will be announced at 11.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.