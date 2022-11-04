Looks like another winner !

Advertise With Us
Temperatures continue to warm, a few weekend showers
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is delivering another pleasant fall day. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies, and above normal temperatures. This warming trend will continue through the end of next week. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front is expected to bring a few showers to the region this weekend. While we are not expecting all day rain, it will be a good idea to keep the umbrella close by. Our next chance for more widespread rain will be the end of next week. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, High: low70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, late shower, Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Monday: Partly sunny, High: near 80...Low: around 50

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Cloudy, w/ rain, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s

