Looks like another winner !
Temperatures continue to warm, a few weekend showers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure is delivering another pleasant fall day. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies, and above normal temperatures. This warming trend will continue through the end of next week. Meanwhile, an approaching cold front is expected to bring a few showers to the region this weekend. While we are not expecting all day rain, it will be a good idea to keep the umbrella close by. Our next chance for more widespread rain will be the end of next week. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Partly to mostly sunny, High: low70s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, late shower, Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, stray shower, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60
Monday: Partly sunny, High: near 80...Low: around 50
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: mid 40s
Thursday: Cloudy, w/ rain, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
