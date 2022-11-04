Advertise With Us
Local boy scouts help with Scouting for Food for BRAFB starting November 5

By Keagan Hughes
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The local boy scouts will be going door to door to hand out door hangers for the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank as part of the Scouting for Food drive.

On Saturday, November 5, the boy scouts will drop off the door hangers along with a list of needed items at the food bank.

The boy scouts will come back to collect the food in the hangers on Saturday, November 12.

Last year, Scouting for Food brought in around 70,000 pounds of donated food.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

