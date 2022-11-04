Advertise With Us
Crozet Elementary School holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new courtyard

Crozet Elementary School
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Crozet Elementary School’s new courtyard and building comes at a time when Albemarle County public schools are dealing with overcrowding.

To help with the issue, hundreds of Brownsville Elementary Students moved to Crozet Elementary at the start of this school year.

Crozet Elementary School’s new addition will give students a place to play and learn outdoors.

“The school has been wonderful, and using the outdoors for education, building the stream buffers, planting the trees, having outdoor gardens, and then having a wonderful indoor space to go along with that great education,” Albemarle County Supervisor Ann Mallek said.

Mallek says she is excited for the growing school and its students to have more space.

“In our view are the beautiful mountains and the beautiful environment around which these children are surrounded every day,” Mallek said.

