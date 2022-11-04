Advertise With Us
Charlottesville Area Riding Therapy holding annual student horse show

(Gray Media)
By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Riding Therapy is having a big event on Saturday, November 5.

The nonprofit offers therapeutic recreational horseback riding to children and adults with special needs in Charlottesville and surrounding areas.

The event this weekend will give more than 30 students the chance to show off their new horseback riding skills.

“We do an annual student horse show. It’s when all the students come together and show off for all their parents and grandparents, neighbors, for everything that they’ve learned since March 2, up to the fall. They’ve learned how to trot and learned how to weave in and out of cones,” CART Director and Instructor Sarah Daly said.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are invited to come out to celebrate the students. Daly says volunteers for the event are needed and horseback riding skills are not required.

You can learn more about how to attend the event here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

