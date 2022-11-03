Warmer than Average

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sunshine returns today and Friday. Some clouds come back this weekend with a passing shower risk. Milder than average through at least the first weekend of November.

Thursday afternoon: Mainly sunny and mild. Highs mid 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday night: Some fog late into the start of Friday. Lows in the mid 40s to 50 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs mild in the low to mid 70s.

Friday night: Mainly clear and milder. Lows in the 50s.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a passing shower chance. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80 degrees. Lows lower 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly sunny and cooler. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.

Rain chances increase late next week with a coastal storm system moving inland. Keep checking back for updates.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.