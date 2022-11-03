UVa’s Kihei Clark back for a fifth season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Men’s Basketball Team kicks off their season on Monday at the John Paul Jones Arena. The ‘Hoos have a handful of newcomers, but one member of the 2019 Championship team is back for another year.

Point guard Kihei Clark is back for a fifth season, utilizing an extra year of eligibility that was made available for those who played during COVID-19′s shortened seasons.

“I got some feedback, talked to my family. Just to better my professional career next year, I thought it would be a good idea to come back, get a chance to improve on some of my weaknesses and get a chance to win this year. I think we can do something special,” Clark said.

Clark is a three-time All-ACC selection and has led the ‘Hoos to two regular season championships. This season, Clark leads a team full of upper classmen.

Clark’s wisdom and experience has helped develop third-year point guard Reece Beekman.

“It’s always a battle with him. He’s a great competitor. Since my first year, he’s helped me so much on defense and just learning stuff, just guarding him every day at practice just helps me. We learn from each other and help each other, and he helps me see the game in a different way,” Beekman said.

Clark will likely set a handful of UVA records this season, likely surpassing London Perantes for the all-time lead Virginia in minutes played and games played, and also potentially becoming Virginia’s all-time leader in games started.

“It’s awesome, it’s an honor, I got an extra year over some people, but it’s cool to be a part of history,” Clark said.

For the fourth straight year, Clark is on the watch list for the Cousey Point Guard of the Year award.

“I want to win. I want to get to the tournament. You got to stay in the moment and work from game to game. Hopefully we are in a better spot in March,” Clark said.

