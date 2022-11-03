UVA Planetarium Nights are back

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A vision created more than 200 years is coming to life at the University of Virginia.

“In 1818, Thomas Jefferson had a vision to paint a planetarium on the rotunda dome and it would mimic the Charlottesville night sky for various reasons that never came about,” Andrea Seese said.

Seese is with the Jefferson Trust, a group that funded the project to transform the UVA Rotunda at night.

“In 2018, three UVA PhD students discovered this idea and conducted research and applied for a Jefferson Trust grant and were able to receive funding to buy projectors to bring the planetarium to life 200 years later,” Seese said.

The UVA Rotunda is often closed at night for university affairs.

“These are days when the Rotunda is open to the public, but the students aren’t here and there are no social events. So, it’s a prime time for the community to bring their family, come out, and enjoy a cup of hot chocolate, hot cider, and just have a family-friendly event here on Grounds,” Manager Sheri Winston said.

The UVA Rotunda will be open to the public on the evenings of November 25 and 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. These events are free.

“Just to bring the community here to engage with Charlottesville and just have them see the constellations and learn,” Seese said.

The UVA Rotunda is hoping to host more public nights in the future.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.