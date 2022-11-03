Advertise With Us
Shenandoah National Park adds 2 new live webcams

Shenandoah National Park Camera
Shenandoah National Park Camera(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Shenandoah National Park has launched two new webcams: One showing a live look at the valley and the other at Big Meadows.

There is a now a total of six webcams that move to give different angles of the mountain and surrounding scenery.

“It’s just fun. You can watch the sunrise, you can watch the sunset, and you can check the weather,” Spokesperson Claire Comer said. “Like a little tour where it stops and starts and zooms and then gives you a wide shot. So, it’s very dynamic.”

The new cameras were funded by the Shenandoah National Park Association.

“It’s great because you can see whether it’s snowing or not, because a lot of times, you know, it’ll snow there when it’s not snowing in the valley. And people just use that a lot to track the conditions of the road and also fall color. So, it’s been a very, very popular thing,” Comer said.

You can check them out here.

