Salem business owner reacts to $1 million ticket being sold at his store

By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday started out as just an ordinary day for Hardikkumar Patel, who owns the Salem Mini Mart on W. Main Street. His colleague then called and let him know that a customer had asked if they’d seen the news.

“My colleague, he didn’t know either. A customer told him and he found out from the news and he sent me the link, that’s how we know.”

The news was that someone who bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket at the Salem Mini Mart had won $1 million. Patel has owned the shop since 2020 and had never had someone buy a ticket that paid out even close to that amount.

“I’m glad that someone won in our store because it’s Christmas time, so somebody’s Christmas will be very nice, so I’m glad for that, I’m so happy.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

