Jonathon Fried Men’s Pro Challenger event in Albemarle Co.

Special Olympics
Special Olympics(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Boar’s Head Resort held its annual Jonathon Fried Men’s Pro Challenger.

The annual Special Olympics tennis tournament began 14 years ago. This event help fund the experience tennis tournament, which is held in January with Special Olympics tennis athletes.

“The community loves it. I mean, there’s players here that everyone’s seen on TV or playing in the U.S. Open,” Director Ron Manilla said.

The tournament is free except for on November 4, 5, and 6 where it will then be $10. All of the proceeds go directly to support Special Olympics with equipment, training, and health screenings.

