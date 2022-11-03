Clearing skies and pleasant conditions
Temperatures continue to warm
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning clouds will give way to clearing skies. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s this afternoon. Our warming trend will rise temperatures into the 70s this weekend. An approaching front may bring a stray shower chance this weekend. Warmer conditions can be expected through the middle of next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Clearing & nice, High: upper 60s
Tonight: mostly clear & chilly, Low: around 50
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s
Saturday: Clouds & sun, stray shower, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s
Sunday: Clouds & sun, stray shower, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
