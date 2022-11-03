Clearing skies and pleasant conditions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning clouds will give way to clearing skies. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s this afternoon. Our warming trend will rise temperatures into the 70s this weekend. An approaching front may bring a stray shower chance this weekend. Warmer conditions can be expected through the middle of next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clearing & nice, High: upper 60s

Tonight: mostly clear & chilly, Low: around 50

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Clouds & sun, stray shower, High: low 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Clouds & sun, stray shower, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

