Autumn Warmth Through the Weekend. Few Showers Possible

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Above average temperatures will make it feel more like late September and not early November the next several days. More sunshine and temperatures turning warmer for Friday and still warm this weekend, but some more clouds and a small chance of showers. Daytime highs well in the 70s. This weekend, clouds likely start each morning, with a few possible showers or some drizzle. Clouds should mix out for some sunshine. At this time, above average temperatures through Monday. Next Tuesday, Election Day, cooler, but more seasonable. Mostly cloudy and cooler and better chances for rain by the middle and end of next week.

Don’t forget this weekend - Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday. “Fall Back” one hour. Also, a good time to replace batteries in your home fire detectors.

Tonight: Mostly clear, areas of fog. Lows 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low 70s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, warm. Few showers possible. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 50s to near 60.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm. Few showers possible. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 50s to near 60.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs mid to upper 70s.Lows mid 50s.

Tuesday - Election Day: Sun and clouds, cooler. Highs mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, chance of showers. Highs near 60. Lows mid 40s.

Thursday: Cloudy, rain, cool. Highs low 60s.

