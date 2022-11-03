Annual application for funding interest opened in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has opened up the application for funding interest for housing development project investments.

Developers can ask for assistance on gap funding and also apply for low-income housing tax credit.

Applicants are mainly nonprofit organizations or private developers working with the nonprofits.

“This is a manual process, of course it depends on funding availability, but every year the City Council appropriate ‘X’ amount of dollars to fund the Affordable Housing Fund program,” Office of Community Solutions Director Alexander Ikefuna said.

