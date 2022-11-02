Sun Back Thursday. Mild to Warm November Temperatures Through Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clouds linger tonight, but will give way to sunshine for Thursday. More sunshine and temperatures turning warmer for Friday and the weekend. By this weekend, highs in the mid to even upper 70s. especially across the Piedmont of Central Virginia. Some morning clouds may start each day and on Saturday, a few showers possible. At this time, above average temperatures through Monday. Next Tuesday, Election Day and into the midweek, more clouds return, cooler conditions and some rain possible.

Don’t forget this weekend - Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday. “Fall Back” one hour. Also a good time to replace batteries in your home fire detectors.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows 40s.

Thursday: Turning mostly sunny, mild. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low 70s. Lows low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, warm. Few showers possible. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 50s to near 60.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm. Highs mid 70s. Lows upper 50s to near 60.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low to mid 70s.Lows mid 50s.

Tuesday - Election Day: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, chance of showers. Highs low 60s.

