Sen. Kaine, 5th District candidate Throneburg answer UVA students’ questions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine is showing his support for fellow Democrat and 5th District candidate, Josh Throneburg. Together, they answered questions from students during an event at the University of Virginia Wednesday, November 2.

“I asked a question about Affirmative Action earlier,” Kurali Grantham, the vice chair of the Black Student Alliance, said. “For those of us that live in the 5th District, to see who could possibly be representing you in the halls of Congress, and also to hear about the issues that they see that are important to them in the lapses in the issues between what we think as students are important to us.”

Throneburg said, if elected, he would take action to protect Affirmative Action.

“We know that certain communities have more advantage and opportunity than others,” he said. “What we’ve talked about from the beginning of our campaign is we want every person, regardless of their background, to have equal opportunity.”

Sen. Kaine is not up for re-election this year, but he is encouraging students to get out and vote.

“In presidential elections, students vote pretty high. But in midterm elections, the student vote tends to fall off,” the senator said. “And they will often say, ‘Yeah, well, you’re not paying attention to us.’ So, if we want students to participate, we’ve got to be here.”

Students also asked about climate change and voting access.

“So many questions weren’t just about, ‘How do I afford college?’ But about the larger community,” the candidate said.

