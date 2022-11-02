Rep. Spanberger visits Town of Orange

ORANGE, Va. (WVIR) - 7th District Representative Abagail Spanberger (D) stopped in the Town of Orange Wednesday, November 2, to encourage people to vote early.

The incumbent is running against Republican challenger Yesli Vega.

Spanberger says if re-elected, she will make legislations and police priorities that really impact farmers in the counties she represents.

“I represent many farmers and producers, a lot of cattle farmers, and so I have done tremendous amounts of work focused on their needs, ensuring that everything from funding through conservation priorities that they may choose to implement on their lands, to the consolidation within the meatpacking industry,” she said.

Saturday, November 5, is the last day to vote early in-person.

