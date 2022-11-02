Powerball jackpot reaches $1.2 billion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Anyone feeling lucky may want to get a Powerball ticket.

The jackpot as of Wednesday, November 2, is estimated to be $1.2 billion.

Officials estimate $6.3 million in ticket sales in just one day in Virginia alone. During evening rush hour, as many as 6,300 tickets are sold per minute.

“The odds of hitting the jackpot are 1-and-292,000,000. So, those are very steep odds, and that’s why we encourage everyone to play responsibly. Have fun with it, but don’t go overboard,” Virginia Lottery Spokesperson John Hagerty said.

The record jackpot for Powerball was set back in January 2016 at nearly $1.6 billion.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.