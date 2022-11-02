Advertise With Us
Plenty of clouds and pleasant

Our warming trend will continue
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Despite increasing cloudiness today, temperatures will still be above normal for this time of the year. Expect mostly cloudy conditions tonight with areas of patchy fog. Sunshine is expected to return Thursday, and more 70s will be on tap for Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & pleasant, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

