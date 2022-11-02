Louisa’s Savion Hiter named Falcon Club Player of the Week again

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County freshman Savion Hiter is the Falcon Club Player of the Week.

In the biggest game of the season, Hiter rushed for 242 yards and five touchdowns.

The 14-year-old led Louisa County to a 69-34 win over Albemarle County, helping the Lions clinch the Jefferson District regular season championship.

Hiter now has 21 touchdowns in Louisa County’s nine games. He has already rushed for more than 1100 yards, leading the Lions to a 9-0 record.

