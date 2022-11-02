Get out some anger at the Great Pumpkin Smash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is holding the annual Great Pumpkin Smash.

People can bring their rotting pumpkins to smash into a bin. The pumpkins will then be turned into compost.

“Bring them in here, it’s free, and they can step up on the stairs behind me and heave them into the bin and get rid of all the aggression they’ve had for the last couple of days,” Phillip McKalips with the Waste Authority said.

The bin for pumpkins will be available until November 12.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.