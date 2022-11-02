Advertise With Us
Get out some anger at the Great Pumpkin Smash

The Great Pumpkin Smash at Rivanna Solid Waste Authority
The Great Pumpkin Smash at Rivanna Solid Waste Authority(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is holding the annual Great Pumpkin Smash.

People can bring their rotting pumpkins to smash into a bin. The pumpkins will then be turned into compost.

“Bring them in here, it’s free, and they can step up on the stairs behind me and heave them into the bin and get rid of all the aggression they’ve had for the last couple of days,” Phillip McKalips with the Waste Authority said.

The bin for pumpkins will be available until November 12.

