Financial assistance available for those negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

(Source: Pexels)
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County are partnering with the United Way of Greater Charlottesville to provide financial relief for community members who are still being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The impact is pretty tremendous. I think COVID impact is not just financial, but also emotional and physical as well,” Charlottesville Director of Human Services Misty Graves said. “What we’re seeing is folks falling behind on bills, looking for opportunities to be employed and earn living wage.”

Eligibility to receive funding is based on the U.S. Treasury Department guidelines for the impact of COVID-19.

“We may ask folks questions in the call about their income level and provide documentation on their income level. We might ask if they receive federal benefits like snap or SSI,” Graves said.

Once approved, individuals will receive $1,000 per month for up to $3000 per year.

“We’ve been increasing our rate of spendings which is why we want to make sure folks know the limits of $1,000 a month, because we really want to make this program sustain for as long as possible,” Graves said.

To be screened for financial relief, you can call the Community Resource Hotline at (833) 524-2904. The Spanish line number is (434) 373-0930.

The hotline is available Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

