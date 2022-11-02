Clouds increase, and a little cooler

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -After 70s yesterday, conditions will trend a little cooler today. We’ll see increasing cloudiness with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Cloudy conditions will remain in place tonight. Sunshine will return Thursday, and temperatures will warm back into the 70s by Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Increasing cloudiness, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: upper 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: around 60

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: around 70...Low: upper 40s

