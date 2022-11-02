Charlottesville Pediatric Dentistry collecting candy to send to troops overseas

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After trick or treating, Charlottesville Pediatric Dentistry is collecting candy to send to troops overseas. You can receive a toy token or a McDonald’s gift card for each pound of candy turned in.

“Being a dentist, you know, candy causes cavities, all the sugar, so part of that was to get the candy back into our hands and out of the kids’ hands, just to help reduce sugar consumption in general,” Doctor Aaron Stump said.

Office manager Brooke Heath says that the candy collected will be received by troops around Thanksgiving.

“We do see a lot of military families at our practice, and we feel that like it’s a win-win for us in the dental field to collect candy from kids, and then send it to troops that are overseas to remind them of home,” Heath said.

The candy buy back has been going on for 8 years and collects more each year.

“Since we’ve started collecting, on average, it’s around 300 pounds that we send a year, which is a lot of candy,” Heath said.

The Halloween collection will run until November 7. You can drop off the candy at the Charlottesville Pediatric Hollymead office from 9:00am-4:30pm.

