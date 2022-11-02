Advertise With Us
Charlottesville-area League of Women Voters publishes children’s book

Charlottesville-area League of Women Voters publishes book
Charlottesville-area League of Women Voters publishes book(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The League of Women Voters of the Charlottesville Area is putting out a coloring and activity book to teach children about the importance of voting.

The idea started last year and now it’s being printed and handed out in schools in the city and Albemarle County area.

Gerry Kruger, who wrote the story, says it’s about two young girls from different backgrounds who learn about the history of voting rights.

“The grandmother tells the little girl, ‘Your vote is your voice, and America will be stronger if everyone’s voice is heard.’ So, it’s basically making sure that everybody, every citizen can vote and will vote,” Kruger said.

The book, “That’s Not Fair!” can be bought on Amazon.

Schools or civic organizations who are interested can contact the League.

