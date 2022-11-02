CAAR releases 2022 3rd Quarter Report

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtor says home sales are dropping, but prices are not.

In its third quarter report, CAAR says the higher home prices are driven by low inventory in the area.

“The overall factor is our market is moderating. The sky is not falling, people still need to move, they still need to buy and sell homes,” CAAR President Pam Dent said. “So, activity is still going on.”

Dent says home sales have been decreasing for the last five quarters in a row.

While you might assume a drop in sales would mean more homes on the market, Dent says that isn’t the case in central Virginia. Instead, she says the area has seen an 11% increase in median prices.

The average price for a home in Charlottesville is $405,000.

“That is not what you would expect, but that is driven by the low inventory. If there were more homes for sale, we probably would have seen an increased number of sales,” Dent said.

Mortgage rates are now more than 7%, which is contributing to the slowdown in sales.

“There are some buyers who have decided to sit out at the market and not to buy at this point,” Dent said.

She says we need to get back to a balanced market, which requires more than six months of inventory of homes for sale and for rent.

“It’s going to be a long time before we get to that point, even though we’ve got a little more inventory than we did the last couple of months. It’s still building up very, very slowly,” Dent said.

