UVA Cancer Center increasing access to CT scans for high risk of lung cancer patients

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Cancer Center is joining more than 50 other organizations in a push to increase lung cancer screenings.

The group wants to increase access to and use of low-dose CT scans for people at high risk for lung cancer.

Doctor Michael Hanley says a majority of lung cancers are detected too late when the chance for a cure is lower.

“We have a great screening tool for lung cancer. It’s a low-dose CT scan and takes just a few minutes. It’s very safe and quick, painless, but yet very few people are actually using this tool that we know saves lives,” Doctor Michael Hanley said.

The UVA Health Cancer Center’s efforts are in support of the National Cancer Moonshot Initiative, aiming to reduce cancer deaths by 50% over the next 25 years.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.