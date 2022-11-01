Trick or Treating returns to UVA’s Lawn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, trick or treating on the lawn is officially back. Despite the rainy weather, hundreds of people showed up Monday night.

Costumed children knocked on dorm rooms doors, and were rewarded with candy or a craft.

“This is what everything is about. Just being able to open your door to the community and to hang out with your neighbors and your friends and just to share in the fun,” UVA student Tolliver Mance said.

Mance is one of the few students at UVA who was there for the last lawn trick or treat.

“I’m a fourth year, so I’m one of the last people to remember what it was like my first year. It’s come back this year and it’s just so exciting to see all these friendly faces, be with the community, and pass out candy,” Mance said.

Students decked out their rooms with decorations, including skeletons and gigantic pumpkins.

School organizations like UVA Student Veterans of America also handed out candy to kids.

“I think it’s super important because we get to finally be involved, be hands on and get to be here, and we get to play a big role in a huge tradition at UVA. So, it means a lot to us,” Cierra Klett with SVA said.

The students weren’t the only ones having fun.

“It feels great, it’s a staple. We love it here. The students are great, it’s a great atmosphere and we really appreciate the students for doing it,” Adam Sylvester, a parent of one of the trick or treaters, said.

