Sunny and nice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The fog has lifted ! We’ll see plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures today. A westerly wind and sunshine will boost temperatures into the 70s. Areas of patchy fog may develop tonight, but not as widespread. The middle of the week will feature a bit more cloud cover, but temperatures will remain above normal for this time of the year. Our next chance for rain will be the middle of next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & warmer, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog, Low: low 50

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

