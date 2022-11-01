Pleasantly Mild Temperatures for Early November

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A warm start to November and above average temperatures will continue for the rest of this week and through the weekend. Mild, but not as warm Wednesday, with more clouds throughout the day. More sunshine and temperatures turning warmer for the late week. By this weekend, highs in the mid to upper 70s are expected. A largely dry pattern looks to continue until next week.

Don’t forget this weekend - Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday. “Fall Back” one hour. Also a good time to replace batteries in your home fire detectors.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, mild, but not as warm. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs upper 60s to near 70.. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low 70s. Lows low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm. Highs mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, warm. Chance of showers. Highs low 70s.Lows mid 50s.

Tuesday - Election Day: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 60s.

