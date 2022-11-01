Morning fog, clearing and warmer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A cold front that brought rain to the area is now to our east. Low level moisture is resulting in widespread fog this morning. Give yourself extra time before heading out to work or school. Once the fog lifts, sunshine will boost temperatures into the 70s throughout much of the week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning fog, clearing & warmer, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear, patch fog, Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Increasing clouds, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.