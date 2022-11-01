LAJC offering free help with Affordable Care Enrollment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Enrollment for Affordable Care is now open.

Figuring out healthcare can be confusing, which is why the Legal Aid Justice Center is offering its service for free.

“This is the period of time during which consumers across the country, but specifically here in Virginia, can purchase low-cost, comprehensive, affordable health insurance plans,” Michaela Lieberman Martin, senior attorney with the LAJC, said.

Heathcare.gov is a one-stop shop for all the options available.

“What’s a deductible? What’s a premium? What’s your out-of-pocket max? What are the benefits of these particular plants so that consumers can make the right choice for them and their families?” Lieberman Martin said.

It still can be confusing; That’s where Michaela Liberman Martin comes in.

“We all work together to guide consumers through that process of putting their information in, of helping them navigate which plan works for them, what their needs are,” Liberman Martin said.

LAJC takes appointments and will help walk anyone through the process for free.

“If you even have an inkling that this is something that interests you, and you’re not sure if you qualify, no sweat, call us, we can find a time to make an appointment for you. We’ll tell you if you’re eligible or not. And we’ll talk you through what your options are,” Liberman Martin said.

For coverage that starts January, the center recommends having an appointment before December 15. Their number is 434-220-1496 where you can leave a name and number for an appointment.

