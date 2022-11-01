Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Home Services for the Holidays Food Drive hosts kick-off event

By MaKayla Grapperhaus
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Home Services for the Holidays Food Drive is partnering up with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help those in need this season.

During November and December, each participating home service company will encourage its customers to collect non-perishable food donations for BRAFB.

“Every one of these companies are invited to participate in the kickoff event,” Beck Cohen General Manager Robert Buonomo said. “There are 10 months out of the year that we’re all competitors, and we just thought that maybe for two months out of the year we can come together for a good cause and feed some hungry people.”

A kick-off event will be hosted at Three Notch’d Brewery from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 1st.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene along Stony Point Road
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
(FILE)
CPD searching for Downtown Mall shooter

Latest News

UVA Cancer Center
UVA Cancer Center increasing access to CT scans for high risk of lung cancer patients
Chris Long to host Hometown Fundraiser event before UVA vs UNC football game.
Chris Long to host tailgate fundraiser before UVA game Nov. 5
(FILE)
General registrars across VA working to process extra voter registrations
Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia (FILE)
Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia announces new CEO