Home Services for the Holidays Food Drive hosts kick-off event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Home Services for the Holidays Food Drive is partnering up with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to help those in need this season.

During November and December, each participating home service company will encourage its customers to collect non-perishable food donations for BRAFB.

“Every one of these companies are invited to participate in the kickoff event,” Beck Cohen General Manager Robert Buonomo said. “There are 10 months out of the year that we’re all competitors, and we just thought that maybe for two months out of the year we can come together for a good cause and feed some hungry people.”

A kick-off event will be hosted at Three Notch’d Brewery from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 1st.

