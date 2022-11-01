Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Gold mining study calls for updated regulations in Virginia

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - A new report on gold mining in Virginia says the state should update its laws and regulations to protect against potential impacts to public health and the environment.

Virginia was a major gold producer before the California Gold Rush.

And at least one mining company has been exploring for gold deposits in Buckingham County.

The report from the National Academies of Sciences said Virginia lacks an effective and consistent process for reviewing the potential impacts of possible gold mining, “making it unlikely that robust site-specific impact assessments will take place.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene along Stony Point Road
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
50th anniversary of 'The Waltons' celebrated
50th anniversary of ‘The Waltons’ celebrated
Unveiling historic marker
New historic marker unveiled in Charlottesville

Latest News

Charlottesville-area League of Women Voters publishes book
Charlottesville-area League of Women Voters publishes children’s book
Savion Hiter
Louisa's Savion Hiter named Falcon Club Player of the Week again
FILE: Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
Harrisonburg school board meeting draws large crowd over Gov. Youngkin’s model policies on transgender students
Governor Youngkin Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and city leaders provide progress report on the...
Petersburg city leaders, Governor update on economic developments