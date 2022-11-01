General registrars across VA working to process extra voter registrations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A snag at the DMV is causing a delay in almost 150,000 Virginia voter registrations.

Now, general registrars across Virginia are left to quickly process these changes just a week before Election Day.

This is the second time in a month that places like Albemarle County and Charlottesville say they’ve had to process extra registrations that they didn’t know were coming. They say it’s unexpected, but it’s getting done.

“We got a notice from the state that a lot of applications from people who were registering to vote at the Department of Motor Vehicles somehow were not transferred over to local elections offices throughout the summer, like they normally would have,” Albemarle County’s General Registrar Lauren Eddy said.

850 voter registrations need to be put into Albemarle County’s system.

“We are basically working seven days a week, so all of us were quite surprised when we saw those numbers going up in our statewide system over the weekend,” Eddy said. “We don’t have hundreds of people who can dedicate their time to just processing the applications.”

Charlottesville processed more than 550 voter registrations.

“We’re really able to focus on making sure that everyone that will be eligible to vote, either early in our office or by next Tuesday, had that possibility without having to vote provisionally, so they have all been completed here,” Charlottesville’s General Registrar Taylor Yowell said.

Orange County says it has to deal with about 470 additional voter registrations. Greene says it has about 40 after sorting through duplicates, Nelson says it has 166, and Louisa says it has between 400 and 500.

Counties such as Greene and Louisa are encouraging voters to check where they should be casting a ballot, as some locations have changed due to redistricting.

Now in Virginia, voters can register the same day they vote, but Eddy says her staff is working hard to get all these registrations processed.

“If they think they have registered at the DMV and they should be showing as a registered voter in the citizen portal and they’re not showing up there, definitely give us a call, because we can dig a little bit deeper to see where that application is and go ahead and get it processed ahead of election day,” Eddy said.

If you want to make sure you are registered to vote, you can head over to Virginia’s Department of Elections website or call your county’s general registrar.

