Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Former Boy Scout leader pleads guilty to sex abuse charges

Authorities are still investigating more than 5,000 claims of sexual abuse sent from the Boy...
Authorities are still investigating more than 5,000 claims of sexual abuse sent from the Boy Scouts for review.(Source: Maryland GovPics/Flickr/CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (Gray News) - A former Boy Scout leader pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two boys in Michigan more than 20 years ago.

Mark Chapman, 51, could spend decades behind bars after pleading guilty Monday to charges related to the abuse of two victims.

The abuse of the first victim started when the boy was 13 or 14 and continued until he was 17. The abuse of the second victim, a family member of Chapman, began when he was around 11, according to a press release from the Michigan Department of the Attorney General.

Chapman was involved with the Boy Scouts of America when the crimes were committed. Earlier this year, he became the first person charged after the organization launched an investigation of possible sexual abuse of Scouts dating back years.

Prosecutors initially charged Chapman with nearly a dozen counts of sexual abuse. He pleaded guilty to one count each of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

He also agreed to register as a sex offender and have electronic monitoring for the rest of his life.

“Securing justice for the survivors of abuse is one of my top priorities. Regardless how much time has passed, or how difficult the circumstances of a case may be, I am committed to seeing abusers held accountable for their crimes,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

A judge will sentence Chapman in December.

Authorities are still investigating more than 5,000 claims of sexual abuse sent from the Boy Scouts for review.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Scene along Stony Point Road
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
(FILE)
CPD searching for Downtown Mall shooter
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting

Latest News

The person who was shot and killed at the Houston bowling alley hasn't been named by authorities.
Houston bowling alley shooting kills 1
As many as 14 people were injured in a drive-by shooting, including three children, in the...
14 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting
Several people were hurt and three were killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago.
14 hurt, including 3 children, in Chicago Halloween shooting
Johnson & Johnson, the health care giant, said Tuesday that it will pay $380 for each Biomed...
J&J to buy cardiovascular technology Abiomed in $16.6 billion deal
Federal prosecutors say the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker...
Attack on Paul Pelosi leaves lawmakers concerned about potential threats