Community meeting seeks input, provides update on Lee statue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville community is offering its input on how a statue of a Confederate general should be transformed.

The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center hosted a Swords Into Plowshares meeting Sunday, October 30. There, people were updated on what is happening to the statue of Robert E. Lee that once stood in a public park.

“With each step forward, our check is always with the people,” Andrea Douglas said.

“Really looking to the community to be able to say what meaning should this have, what story should it tell,” Frank Dukes said. “What we’re trying to do is have the community determine something much more inclusive and that values of Charlottesville that says we welcome everybody to this community as opposed to what the bronze did before.”

A judge recently granted a holding and protective seal over the statue.

“What the judge ultimately said was the only people who could find out the location of the statue are a list of names they gave us and we gave them,” Douglas said.

Douglas says the lawsuit will not set this project back.

“We’re not going to be distracted,” she said. “This was never supposed to be a process that was supposed to be overnight. This was supposed to be a process that allowed as many voices as possible to think about where they live.”

