Chris Long to host tailgate fundraiser before UVA game Nov. 5

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two-time Super Bowl champion and former UVA Cavalier defense lineman Chris Long is hosting a hometown fundraiser Saturday, November 5.

The event is to help the Chris Long Foundation get clean water and education equity to communities in need.

Long says he was inspired to do something after traveling in Africa in 2013, where he saw the difficulties many faced.

“Access to water is much different, and it really does affect every facet of somebody’s life,” Long said. “Kids are missing school because of waterborne illness. Women and girls are dealing with the burden of gathering water.”

Long also launched Waterboys in 2015.

“We’ve provided over half a million people with the gift of clean water, and we’ve done over 100 large solar powered wells,” he said.

Long says this weekend’s tailgate fundraiser will help continue these efforts.

“We raise a lot of money, but I also just love to show up at a parking lot and laid-back gear and relax and mingle with people and tell them about our work,” he said.

Tickets to the Hometown Tailgate fundraiser are $100. It will include a ticket to the UVA vs UNC game, food from Guadalajara, music, games, and a raffle to win signed sports memorabilia.

If you already have a game ticket, the tailgate will cost $75.

To purchase a ticket to attend the Hometown Tailgate Fundraiser, here is the link.

