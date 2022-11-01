Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Chris Long to host tailgate fundraiser before UVA game Nov. 5

Chris Long to host Hometown Fundraiser event before UVA vs UNC football game.
Chris Long to host Hometown Fundraiser event before UVA vs UNC football game.(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two-time Super Bowl champion and former UVA Cavalier defense lineman Chris Long is hosting a hometown fundraiser Saturday, November 5.

The event is to help the Chris Long Foundation get clean water and education equity to communities in need.

Long says he was inspired to do something after traveling in Africa in 2013, where he saw the difficulties many faced.

“Access to water is much different, and it really does affect every facet of somebody’s life,” Long said. “Kids are missing school because of waterborne illness. Women and girls are dealing with the burden of gathering water.”

Long also launched Waterboys in 2015.

“We’ve provided over half a million people with the gift of clean water, and we’ve done over 100 large solar powered wells,” he said.

Long says this weekend’s tailgate fundraiser will help continue these efforts.

“We raise a lot of money, but I also just love to show up at a parking lot and laid-back gear and relax and mingle with people and tell them about our work,” he said.

Tickets to the Hometown Tailgate fundraiser are $100. It will include a ticket to the UVA vs UNC game, food from Guadalajara, music, games, and a raffle to win signed sports memorabilia.

If you already have a game ticket, the tailgate will cost $75.

To purchase a ticket to attend the Hometown Tailgate Fundraiser, here is the link.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene along Stony Point Road
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
(FILE)
CPD searching for Downtown Mall shooter

Latest News

(FILE)
General registrars across VA working to process extra voter registrations
Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia (FILE)
Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia announces new CEO
Swords into Plowshares meeting
Community meeting seeks input, provides update on Lee statue
Swords into Plowshares meeting
Lee Statue Plowshares