Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia announces new CEO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a national search, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia has a new CEO.

The nonprofit announced Tuesday, November 1, that former Chief Development Officer Kate Lambert will fill the role.

Lambert has been with the nonprofit since 2011 and played a big role in opening a new club between Albemarle High School and Journey Middle School.

The current CEO announced in January he was stepping down after more than 13 years.

