Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia announces new CEO
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a national search, the Boys & Girls Club of Central Virginia has a new CEO.
The nonprofit announced Tuesday, November 1, that former Chief Development Officer Kate Lambert will fill the role.
Lambert has been with the nonprofit since 2011 and played a big role in opening a new club between Albemarle High School and Journey Middle School.
The current CEO announced in January he was stepping down after more than 13 years.
