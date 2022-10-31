Study being done to help Charlottesville fill job openings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville currently has around 70 job openings.

The city is having a wage and compensation study done for the first time in five years. The study aims to help Charlottesville determine where it is at in the market to pay employees.

“It’s really very unusual that we have that many. Of course, the job market for the last year has been completely chaotic, the great resignation, all kinds of other things going on, pay issues, morale issues, staffing issues of all sorts. So, we’re coming back, but it’s taking a while,” Mayor Lloyd Snook said Monday, October 31. “If we only gave one department a raise, because that’s where we have the crisis at the moment, and we don’t also give raises to other places, then we get things out of whack. We’ve got to kind of do it in a systematic way across the board to be fair to everybody.”

The salary study could affect the city hiring new people and keeping those already on the job. The question will be how Charlottesville will pay for it. Snook says the city will be keeping an eye on the budget for school projects, as well as other construction.

The results of the wage and compensation study are expected to come out in December and would not take effect until July 2023.

