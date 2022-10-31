Advertise With Us
More Spooky Showers This Halloween Night. Fog Into the Morning Hours

By Eric Pritchett
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Happy Halloween! Still some spooky showers tonight, damp and eerily cool, with low in the 50s. Areas of dense fog into the early morning. Gradual clearing skies Tuesday and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Temperatures above average for the star to November and currently, with weekend is looking nice and warm, as well. Don’t forget this weekend - Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday. “Fall Back” one hour. Alos a good time to replace batteries in your home fire detectors.

Halloween Night: Spooky showers, cloudy, areas of fog, eerily cool. Lows 50s.

Tuesday: AM fog, gradual clearing, warm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows upper 40s to near 50.

Wednesday: Variable clouds. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild. Highs upper 60s to near 70. Lows mid 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low 70s. Lows low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warm. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows mid 50s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs low 70s.

