Grand Illumination tree installed on the Downtown Mall

Charlottesville setting up the tree for the Grand Illumination.
Charlottesville setting up the tree for the Grand Illumination.(wvir)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is setting up the tree for its annual Grand Illumination.

Monday, October 31, the city installed the tree donated for the seasonal event.

“We are really looking forward to having all the people come out,” Public Engagement Coordinator Caroline Rice said.

Rice says the event is all about unity.

“Emphasizing that feeling of togetherness during that time since it’s always a very cozy, warm, happy time of year,” she said. “It’s just bringing the community together and kind of celebrating all the diversity and cultures.”

Rice says most of the credit for installing the tree goes to Steve Gaines, the city’s urban forester, and his team.

“He was the one who really went out asking around trying to find a tree, and he eventually got a donation from the Brydge family in Fishersville,” Rice said. “They [the family] also donated last year’s tree, which was named Oatmeal.”

The name for this year’s tree has not yet been decided but will be soon.

The lighting of the tree is set for December 2.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

