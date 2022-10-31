Grab the umbrella

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A couple of disturbances will keep conditions rather cloudy today. We’ll see periods of showers throughout much of the day. Trick of treaters will have to grab their rain jackets this evening. By Tuesday, conditions will begin to improve with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Cloudy, showers & fog, Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Partly sunny & warmer, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: around 50

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

