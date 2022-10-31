Grab the umbrella
Turning up the heat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A couple of disturbances will keep conditions rather cloudy today. We’ll see periods of showers throughout much of the day. Trick of treaters will have to grab their rain jackets this evening. By Tuesday, conditions will begin to improve with sunshine and warmer temperatures. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: mid 60s
Tonight: Cloudy, showers & fog, Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Partly sunny & warmer, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: around 50
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s
Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s
