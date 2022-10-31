Contour Flights available at SVRA Nov. 1st

Advertise With Us
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WVIR) - A change is coming to Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport.

Commercial air service at the airport is switching from United Express to Contour Airlines Tuesday, November 1.

Contour says it will provide service to Dulles, with interline connectivity to American Airlines. The company will also be using smaller Embraer jets, which seat 30 passengers.

