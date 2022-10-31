Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Computing error causes voting problems

A computing error with the statewide voter registration system caused transactions to not...
A computing error with the statewide voter registration system caused transactions to not appear in the online voter registration hopper for processing by local general registrars.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - A computing error with the statewide voter registration system caused transactions to not appear in the online voter registration hopper for processing by local general registrars according to the Department of Elections (ELECT).

These transactions include address updates, new registrations, and other changes resulting from visits to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) between May and September of 2022.

ELECT identified the extra transactions by doing a review after several voters came to vote but did not have their information updated.  In each case, the voter’s information was updated onsite by the general registrar, and the voter proceeded to vote.

“I am very grateful for the vigilance of Virginia’s general registrars in quickly surfacing concerns during early voting,” said Susan Beals, Elections Commissioner.  “With information from local officials, ELECT’s IT professionals were able to scour the election system data to identify the additional transactions for processing. I’m pleased that all affected voters are able to vote and that anyone with questions or concerns can reach out to us directly so that we may assist them as we near Election Day.”

Last week, ELECT announced the award of a contract to build and implement the state’s new statewide voter registration system to replace the Virginia Election and Registration Information System (VERIS), a fifteen year old system implemented in 2007. 

Any voter who has a question about their voter registration status or polling place can check the Department of Elections website at vote.virginia.gov or call 804-864-8901 and dial 0.

Any voter with information that needs to be updated can register and vote up to and including Election Day under Virginia’s same day voter registration law.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene along Stony Point Road
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall

Latest News

RaShall Brackney speaking to the media (FILE)
Brackney may be out of running for Minneapolis job
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
North Carolina man charged in connection with fatal Charlottesville shooting
AAA says it's time to start prepping your vehicle for winter weather.
AAA: Now is the time to prepare your vehicle for winter travel
Turning on the flashlight on your phone lets you see others and others see you.
Using technology as a safety tool on Halloween