Advertise With Us
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures

Cloudy skies and scattered showers

Clearing and warmer
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers for the rest of the day. This unsettled pattern will last into tonight. As the system begins to pull away, conditions will gradually begin to improve Tuesday. Temperatures will warm into the 70s for the first day of November. Much of the week will feature above normal conditions and plenty of sunshine. Have a great and safe Halloween !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Showers & fog, Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Morning fog, clearing & warmer, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: around 50

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene along Stony Point Road
ACPD: Albemarle Co. woman charged with murder
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
CPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in connection with W. Main St. shooting
UVA Police Department (FILE)
Albemarle Co. man charged in connection with noose on Homer statue
SkyBridge Michigan at Boyne Mountain opened last Saturday.
The world’s longest suspension bridge is now open
Emergency responders at the scene of a shooting in Charlottesville. Photo courtesy Eze Amos
Businesses, community react to uptick in violence around Downtown Mall

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
Grab the umbrella
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
Halloween Rainfall Update
Halloween Rain
Josh Fitzpatrick's Updated Halloween and November Outlook