CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers for the rest of the day. This unsettled pattern will last into tonight. As the system begins to pull away, conditions will gradually begin to improve Tuesday. Temperatures will warm into the 70s for the first day of November. Much of the week will feature above normal conditions and plenty of sunshine. Have a great and safe Halloween !

Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Showers & fog, Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Morning fog, clearing & warmer, High: mid 70s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: around 50

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Saturday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: mid 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: mid 70s...Low: upper 50s

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.