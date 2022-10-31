CBAC calling for artists to participate in upcoming exhibition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Black Arts Collective is looking for artists to take part in an exhibition taking place on March 3, 2023.

The McGuffey Art Center will be hosting “Blackity Black Black,” which will showcase Black artists and their culture.

“We’re really looking for artists of all mediums, including performance, spoken word, as well as visual art mediums,” CBAC President Kori Price said. “It’s really about an embrace of our culture, our people, our personalities, our exuberance, all of that. You know, we just want to say, ‘We’re here, we’re taking up space, and it’s going to be about all Black everything.’ So that’s really the ethos of the show.”

The call for artists is open to any self-identified Black artist residing in Virginia. The easiest way for artists to get involved is online.

“A great way to sign up is to go to the McGuffey Art Center’s website, as well as our Instagram, which is the Cville Black Arts Collective. We’ve got a link for you to sign up there,” Price said.

Applications are open now through January 15, 2023.

