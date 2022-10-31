Brackney may be out of running for Minneapolis job

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former CPD Chief RaShall Brackney may to be out of the running for a job in Minneapolis.

Brackney was one of three choices for police chief there. Instead, the job appears to be going to Brian O’Hara, a former police officer from New Jersey.

A full vote on O’Hara’s appointment as the new chief of police is expected the first week of November.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.