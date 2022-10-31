Advertise With Us
Brackney may be out of running for Minneapolis job

RaShall Brackney speaking to the media (FILE)
RaShall Brackney speaking to the media (FILE)(WVIR)
By NBC29
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former CPD Chief RaShall Brackney may to be out of the running for a job in Minneapolis.

Brackney was one of three choices for police chief there. Instead, the job appears to be going to Brian O’Hara, a former police officer from New Jersey.

A full vote on O’Hara’s appointment as the new chief of police is expected the first week of November.

