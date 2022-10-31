Advertise With Us
ACPS giving raises to bus drivers, school nurses

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is trying to fill gaps in staffing, and it’s doing so in the form of a pay raise.

The School Board approved a $5 raise for bus drivers, as well as a bump in pay for school nurses and building services staff members.

“They [board members] knew the compensation study was coming up. They knew they were going to have to be some changes made,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said. “They set aside about $3 million to pay and fund some of these positions.”

The pay raises go into effect December 17. Bus drivers will be going from $16.50 to $21.50 an hour, and there’ll be a step scale.

“That may not mean much to most folks, but it’s similar to what we do for teachers, which means that in addition to a pay increase that all employees get, that if you’re a teacher you also get about a little over 1% increase when you move up from one year of experience to the next,” Giaramita said.

School nurses with a RN license with less experience will go from $21.62 to $28.64 an hour. Those with more experience will go from $35.28 to $46.76.

“It’s really a matter of staying competitive,” the spokesperson said.

With 30 bus driver openings to fill, Giaramita says this move is important to keep up with surrounding areas.

“We’re not just competing with other school divisions. The competition is much more broad now,” he said.

The School Board is set to consider giving all ACPS employees a one-time $1,000 bonus. That recommendation will be taken up on November 10, with the bonus possibly coming in early December.

